Emmy Rossum and Zoë Winters to Star in Walden at Second Stage

Emmy Rossum and Zoë Winters will lead the New York premiere of Amy Berryman's Walden, directed by Whitney White. Part of Second Stage Theater's off-Broadway season, previews will begin October 16 at the Tony Kiser Theater ahead of a November 7 opening.

In the near future, Stella (Rossum) and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters). Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. The role of Bryan is yet to be cast.

Rossum, making her off-Broadway debut, is best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless. She starred as Christine in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, earning a Golden Globe nomination. Her most recent screen credits include the title role in Peacock's limited series Angelyne and Candy in Apple's limited series The Crowded Room opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

Winters gave a breakout performance as Kerry on HBO's hit series Succession (one of many Succession stars to tread the boards). Her numerous New York stage credits include Heroes of the Fourth Turning, White Noise, Small Mouth Sounds and Amy Herzog’s 4000 Miles at Lincoln Center. Winters recently wrapped production on Celine Song’s Materialists, starring opposite Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

The creative team will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Lee Kinney.

Walden had its world premiere in May 2021 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End, followed by its American Premiere in August 2021 at TheatreWorks in Hartford, CT.