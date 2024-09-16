Marsha Mason Makes Surprise Return to Broadway, Stepping in for Mia Farrow in The Roommate

Four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason stepped in for Mia Farrow at the Sunday matinee performance of The Roommate after Farrow tested positive for Covid. Mason, who serves as one of the production's associate directors, joined Patti LuPone on stage at the Booth Theatre, receiving standing ovations at both the beginning and end of the performance.

“I was called to step in by the producers while enjoying a lovely Sunday morning in Connecticut, and of course, came right to the City," said Mason in a statement. "These moments in the theater are equally exciting and terrifying, and the audience helped make it a fun ride. I was exhilarated to play opposite Patti and especially heartened to be able to pinch hit for my Connecticut dear friend and neighbor, Mia, who is quite marvelous in the role.”

Mason is best known for her Oscar-nominated film roles in Cinderella Liberty, The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two and Only When I Laugh. Her Broadway credits include Cactus Flower; Happy Birthday, Wanda June; The Good Doctor; The Night of the Iguana; Steel Magnolias and Impressionism. She also associate directed the 2019 Broadway revival of All My Sons, again, collaborating with The Roommate director Jack O'Brien.

Described as "a one-act play about second acts," The Roommate, written by Jen Silverman, portrays a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality and the promise of reinvention.

The Roommate celebrated its opening night on September 12 and runs through December 15.