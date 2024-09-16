Rebecca Naomi Jones, Amy Forsyth & Benjamin Anthony Anderson Join Stereophonic on Broadway

Stereophonic, the Tony-winning play about tense relations between the members of a '70s rock band, has extended for a final time through January 12, 2025 and announced new cast members. Original cast members Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka and Sarah Pidgeon—all Tony nominees for their performances—will take their final bows in the production on September 29. The new cast members will begin performances at the Golden Theatre on October 1.

Rebecca Naomi Jones will join the company as Holly. Jones was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in Oklahoma! Other Broadway credits include Passing Strange, American Idiot and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Amy Forsyth joins as Diana. Her screen credits include Coda, The Novice and The Gilded Age.

Cast member Benjamin Anthony Anderson, who currently serves as an understudy, takes over the role of Peter. He has stage credits with Yale Rep and Portland Stage. He is also a singer/songwriter and musician.

They join Tony Award nominee Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb as Grover and Chris Stack as Simon.

Additionally, Emilie Kouatchou and Denver Milord will join the production as understudies.

Stereophonic is written by Tony Award winner David Adjmi, directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Aukin and features music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler. The most Tony Award-nominated play of all time and winner of five Tonys including Best Play, the production was originally scheduled to run on Broadway for a total of 14 weeks. It began preview performances April 2 and opened April 19.