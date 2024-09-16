Exclusive: Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago Are The Notebook's New Younger Allie and Noah

Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago will make their Broadway debuts in the roles of Younger Allie and Younger Noah in The Notebook on Broadway. They take over for Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza, who will play their final performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 6.

Zavelson starred as Clara in the Encores! production of The Light in the Piazza and played May Dempsey in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Santiago starred as Usnavi in In the Heights at the Muny this past August.

The pair join Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin.

Immediately following his run in The Notebook, Cardoza will join the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! where he will star as Christian opposite Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, beginning performances October 15.

Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, The Notebook features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks and its subsequent film, the story follows Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The production opened on March 14 after beginning previews on February 10 and will play its final performance on December 15.

