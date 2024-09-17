Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and the Company of Our Town Reintroduce Broadway to Thornton Wilder's Timeless Masterpiece

Thornton Wilder's Our Town, one of the most ubiquitous and celebrated titles in the American theater canon, hasn't been on Broadway since Paul Newman stage managed the citizens of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire in 2002. In the 22 years since, the American theater has churned and shifted in ways that director Kenny Leon is excited to reflect in his revival, beginning previews September 17 at the Barrymore Theatre.

"I grew up not being a fan of the play because I grew up in the American South," Leon shared with The Broadway Show. After carrying around the impression that Our Town, by nature, reflects only one kind of American experience, he's realized that "If you include more people in it, then more people can see the beauty of Wilder's universal themes."

Hear more from Leon and his cast—featuring Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes and other familiar Broadway faces—in the full video below.