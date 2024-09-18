Leana Rae Concepcion Joins Bonnie Milligan, Beanie Feldstein and More in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) has joined The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She will play the role of Marcy Park, replacing the previously announced Anna Zavelson, who departs the production to star in The Notebook on Broadway. The show will play the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C. from October 11 through October 20.

Concepcion joins a cast that, as previously announced, includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha. The creative team also includes scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Weiner and sound design by Haley Parcher.

The musical, about six mid-pubescents competing in a spelling bee championship, features music and lyrics by William Finn with a book by Rachel Sheinkin. It was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss. The 2005 Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning two, including Best Book.