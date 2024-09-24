Aisha Jackson to Play Middle Allie in The Notebook on Broadway, Replacing Joy Woods

Aisha Jackson will take over the role of Middle Allie in The Notebook on Broadway. Her first performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre in the role will be on October 22. Jackson replaces original Broadway and Chicago cast member Joy Woods, who will play her final performance on October 20, before going on to star in the upcoming Broadway revival of Gypsy with fellow Notebook cast member Jordan Tyson.

Jackson’s Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, Paradise Square, Once Upon A One More Time and Disney's Frozen.

As previously reported, The Notebook will play its final Broadway performance on December 15, with a national tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025.

The current cast of the show features Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago will take over the roles of Younger Allie and Noah from Tyson and Cardoza, who are to play their final performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 6, with Cardoza joining Moulin Rouge!

In The Notebook’s portrait of the enduring power of love, Allie and Noah are two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel and film starring Gena Rowlands, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams with choreography by Katie Spelman.