The Notebook's Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson to Join Audra McDonald in Broadway Revival of Gypsy

Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson, Middle and Young Allie in Broadway’s The Notebook, will reunite as sisters Louise as June, respectively, in the upcoming revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Momma Rose. New additions to the cast also include Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Miss Mazeppa and Mylinda Hull as Miss Electra. As recently announced, Tony Award winner Danny Burstein will play Herbie. Full casting will be announced shortly.

Directed by five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe with choreography by four-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, the production will re-open the newly renovated Majestic Theatre, beginning performances November 21 ahead of a December 19 opening. It will be the first show to take up occupancy at the Majestic since The Phantom of the Opera ended its 35-year run in April 2023.

Both Woods and Tyson originated their roles in The Notebook on Broadway and in the musical's world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The production marked Tyson's Broadway debut, having previously performed in off-Broadway productions of The Streets of New York, Sweetee and Folk Wandering. Woods made her Broadway debut as Catherine Parr in SIX, and performed off-Broadway as Chiffon in the long-running revival of Little Shop of Horrors and as Martha Mills in Classic Stage Company’s 2023 revival of I Can Get It For You Wholesale.

First produced on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman in the lead role, Gypsy features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The story is loosely based on striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee's 1957 autobiography, focusing on her mother, Rose, whose character has come to define the quintessential stage parent.

The upcoming revival will have music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. The design team includes scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal and makeup design by Michael Clifton.