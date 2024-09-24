Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband J. Alex Brinson

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, recently seen on Broadway as Mary Flynn in the acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along, gave birth to her second daughter, Ruby Beck Brinson, on September 19. It is her first child with J. Alex Brinson, whom Mendez married on April 22 with her Merrily co-stars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe serving as officiant and ring-bearer, respectively. The actress also has a three-year-old daughter Lucy with with ex-husband Philip Wakefield.

"We are absolutely over the moon to welcome our sweet baby girl to the world. With her, our family is complete," Mendez and Brinson said in an exclusive feature with People. Mendez added, "Special shout out to my unbelievable husband, J., who is, without a doubt, my hero, valiantly serving and caring for all the women in this family and taking every step in stride. I love you so dearly."

Mendez announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March with a picture of three pairs of shoes and a pair of knit booties nestled on a piano and the caption, "Our family band is expanding! And we are bursting with joy! J and I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall. I’m also so grateful for the unrelenting support of my @merrilyonbway producers and company. Together, they have made it so that I can happily work safely, all while growing this true Broadway baby. So, I will be continuing with the show, and finish the run on July 7th with my incredible cast. Come see (both) of us at the Hudson!"

Merrily We Roll Along ended its Broadway run July 7, earning four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Mendez's other Broadway credits include Grease, Everyday Repture, Godspell, Wicked, Significant Other and Carousel, for which she won a Tony Award for her featured performance as Carrie Pipperidge.