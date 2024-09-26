Lillias White Is Returning to Hadestown as Hermes, Replacing Stephanie Mills

After only a few months away, Tony Award winner Lillias White will reprise her performance in the role of Hermes in Broadway's Hadestown. White returns to the show beginning October 22. Stephanie Mills will play her final performance in the role on October 20.



"I am elated and thrilled to rejoin this illustrious cast, crew... and what a band! I am looking forward to seeing all the repeat visitors coming to the Walter Kerr Theatre," said White in a statement.

White joined the show on September 13, 2022, and left the show on March 17 this year.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Maia Reficco as Eurydice and Phillip Boykin as Hades and Yola as Persephone. Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton and Brit West are the Fates, while the chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Eddie Noel Rodriguez and Grace Yoo. As previously reported, Allison Russell will take over the role of Perseophone on November 12.

Now in its fifth year on Broadway and currently playing its long-awaited West End premiere, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Rachel Chavkin directs, with a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell.