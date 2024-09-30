Gypsy Broadway Revival Completes Featured Cast; Kevin Csolak to Play Tulsa

Featured casting is complete for the Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Momma Rose. Directed by five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe with choreography by four-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, the production will re-open the newly renovated Majestic Theatre, beginning performances November 21 ahead of a December 19 opening.

Kevin Csolak joins the cast as Tulsa, performing the show's stand-out dance number, "All I Need Is the Girl." Csolak's past Broadway credits include Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Mean Girls and the 2020 revival of West Side Story. He aslo played Diesel in Steven Spielberg's 2021 film version of West Side Story. Newly announced cast members also include Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Denae Vickers (Baby Louise) and Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June).

The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Majo Rivero, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Silcott, Jayden Theophile and Jordan Wynn. Additional standby and understudy casting will be announced at a later date.

Previously announced cast members include Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa) and Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra).

First produced on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman in the lead role, Gypsy features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The story is loosely based on striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee's 1957 autobiography, focusing on her mother, Rose, whose character has come to define the quintessential stage parent.

The upcoming production will have music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. The design team includes scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal and makeup design by Michael Clifton.