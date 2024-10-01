Broadway's & Juliet to Welcome Alison Luff, Liam Pearce and Nathan Levy

& Juliet has found the new principal cast members to lead the musical's third year on Broadway. Original cast members Betsy Wolfe (Anne), Ben Jackson Walker (Romeo), Justin David Sullivan (May) and Philippe Arroyo (François) will depart & Juliet this fall, with Wolfe playing her final show on October 20 and the others playing their final performances on October 27.

Joining the company this October is Alison Luff as Anne, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François. Luff and Pearce will begin performances on October 29, with Levy beginning performances November 19. Original Broadway ensemble member Michael Iván Carrier will take over the role of May beginning October 29.

The show will also welcome several new ensemble members (dubbed The Players) this fall. As previously announced, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will join as Charmian, along with Gabe Amato as Gregory, Reese Britts as Sly, Nicholas Cooper as Lenox, Jhailyn Paige Farcon as Imogen, Elsa Keefe as Eleanor/Benvolio, Alejandro MullerDahlberg as Crosse, Cassie Silva as Lucy, Darien “Daah” Van Rensalier as Augustine and Romy Vuksan as Viola. Vuksan, who joins the company directly from the Australian cast of & Juliet, will begin performances on October 8. All other year-three Players begin performances on October 29.

Remaining with the cast will be Maya Boyd as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique and Paulo Szot as Lance, along with Daniel Assetta, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado and Ava Noble.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.