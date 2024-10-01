Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Honor of Adrian Bailey

Broadway theaters will dim their lights in memory of Jelly’s Last Jam and Smokey Joe’s Cafe actor Adrian Bailey, who died on September 22, aged 67.

The lights will be dimmed at 6:45PM on October 17 at one theater from every theater owner on Broadway, including the August Wilson, Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Lunt-Fontanne, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Todd Haimes and Vivian Beaumont Theatres.

“Over the years, Mr. Bailey has served as an inspiration not only due to his talented performances on Broadway and touring Broadway stages, but also through his perseverance, positive attitude and indomitable spirit,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The outpouring of love from our community is a testament to that spirit. In losing Adrian Bailey, we have truly lost a bright light both on and off-Broadway, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, former colleagues and all who loved him best.”

Read the full Broadway.com obituary here.

The Broadway League decides who will be honored with the dimming of marquee lights, continuing a tradition that began in the 1950s. 2024 honorees include Chita Rivera, Hinton Battle and James Earl Jones.