A Beautiful Noise Hits the Road, Carolee Carmello Sings In-Studio and More on The Broadway Show

Opening-night celebrations, starry rehearsal rooms and sneak previews of national tours abound on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Check out the highlights below.

David Henry Hwang's semi-autobiographical satire Yellow Face celebrated its long-awaited Broadway premiere at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 1. See the show's star Daniel Dae Kim and the rest of the cast revel in the opening-night festivities.

Carolee Carmello

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher lead Delia Ephron's autobiographical play Left on Tenth as Ephron and her real-life husband Peter. Hear from the Broadway co-stars, now in performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as they relate what it's like having your onstage characters in the rehearsal room with you.

A Beautiful Noise and Some Like It Hot are the latest Broadway musicals to head out on tour. Peek inside both rehearsal rooms and meet the stars taking these shows on the road.

Steven Skybell earned his first Tony nomination for his performance as Herr Schultz in the latest revival of Cabaret. Revisit the walk-and-talk he shared with correspondent Charlie Cooper ahead of that career milestone.

Three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello leads the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony-winning musical about a Jersey teen who happens to look like a 72-year-old woman. See her perform the song "Make a Wish" in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 9 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.