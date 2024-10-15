John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer Join Broadway's Spectacular Spectacular Moulin Rouge! Tonight

John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer take the lead at Moulin Rouge! on October 15 as Broadway's newest Christian and Satine. Cardoza and Pfeiffer assume the roles from the musical's original Tony-winning star Aaron Tveit and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, both of whom played their final performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on October 13.

Cardoza made his Broadway debut in the company of Jagged Little Pill, and originated the role of Younger Noah in the musical adaptation of The Notebook on Broadway and in the show's world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. He returns to Moulin Rouge! having previously played the role of Christian in the national tour.

Pfeiffer made her Broadway debut as Penny Lane in Almost Famous after starring as Eliza Hamilton in the first nation tour of Hamilton. She also starred in New York City Center’s 2018 mounting of Songs for a New World and City Center's 2019 production of Evita. She was last seen on Broadway as Eurydice in Hadestown, and originated the role of Myrtle in the world premiere of Gatsby at the American Repertory Theater. Her screen credits include the 2022 Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry.

Pepe Muñoz also joins the company of Moulin Rouge! on October 15, taking on the role of Santiago.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The show won 10 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.