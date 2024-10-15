Donna Vivino to Play Jersey in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen in December

Donna Vivino will star as Jersey in the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen from December 3 through 11. Vivino, who is the current standby for the role, takes over for Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, who plays her final performance on December 1. Bean’s permanent replacement is yet to be announced.

Vivino made her Broadway debut at eight years old in the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables. Her other Broadway credits include Hairspray and the role of Elphaba in Wicked.

The cast of Hell's Kitchen also currently features Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon. As previously reported, The Wiz’s Phillip Johnson Richardson takes over the role of Knuck on October 22, replacing Chris Lee.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. Moon plays Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.