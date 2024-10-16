Hear From Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Kenny Leon and More at the Opening Night of Our Town

Kenny Leon's subtly reimagined revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town opened on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10. The cast is led by Jim Parsons, who conducts the small-town proceedings as the Stage Manager. The 28 residents of Grover's Corners also include Ephraim Sykes as George Gibbs, Zoey Deutch as Emily Webb, Billy Eugene Jones as Dr. Gibbs, Michelle Wilson as Mrs. Gibbs, Richard Thomas as Mr. Webb, Katie Holmes as Mrs. Webb and Julie Halston as Mrs. Soames.

"I hated Our Town," Leon said on the red carpet, thinking back to his upbringing in the American South, a million miles from any Grover's Corners he'd ever seen. "Many years later, I discovered all the universality in it." One Broadway revival later, he thinks, "The more people that find themselves in this work, the more they appreciate what Thornton Wilder did."

