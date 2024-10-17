Stranger Things' Sadie Sink to Star on Broadway in New Comedy John Proctor is the Villain

Sadie Sink, best known for her role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things on Netflix, will star in John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway this spring. The play, by Kimberly Belflower, will begin previews at the Booth Theatre on March 20, 2025 with an opening night set for April 14. Danya Taymor, who won a Tony Award for directing The Outsiders last season, will direct.

Sink made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of Annie, eventually taking over the title role, and played a young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience. Her other screen credits include Fear Street and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Her fellow Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo most recently appeared on Broadway in Sweeney Todd.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

John Proctor is the Villain had its world premiere at D.C.'s Studio Theatre in April 2022.

The creative team for the new production will include scenic design by AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, voice and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington and casting by Taylor Williams.

