 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

For the Stars and Creators of the Elton John Musical Tammy Faye, Theater Is Church

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 17, 2024
Rupert Goold, James Graham, Katie Brayben, Michael Cerveris, Christian Borle and Jake Shears

The new Elton John-scored musical Tammy Faye, about a televangelist couple and their ministry empire, has arrived on Broadway after its run in London's West End.

Ahead of previews kicking off at the Palace Theatre on October 19, The Broadway Show spoke with two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle and two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris, as well as director Rupert Goold, lyricist Jake Shears and book writer James Graham.

"Theater's my church," said Graham. "It is all about a leap of faith. Every time you go and see a play or a musical, it's a leap of faith to go, okay, I'm gonna pretend this is all real because the values, the messages in the stories and the human experience will somehow have some meaning for me morally." He added, "Theater for me has always been just a space that's very loving and tolerant and accepting of different lives and different experiences. So that's, to me, what Tammy Faye is."

"There are no limits to her love," Brayben said of Tammy Faye as a character. "[The show] is so funny in moments and it's so heartbreaking in others—it does take you on a real ride."

Check out the full segment below.

Related Shows

Tammy Faye

from $64.83

Star Files

Christian Borle

Katie Brayben

Michael Cerveris

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive: James Monroe Iglehart and A Wonderful World's Broadway Jazz Band Sing 'It's Tight Like That'
  2. Jessica Vosk to Replace Shoshana Bean as Jersey in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway
  3. Zoey Deutch Knew She Had to Play Our Town's Emily Webb, and the Universe Obliged
Back to Top