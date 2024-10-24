Louis McCartney to Reprise West End Performance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway

Louis McCartney in "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" in London (Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Louis McCartney, who originated the role of Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the West End, will reprise his performance on Broadway. The theatrical prequel to the Netflix science fiction-horror series will begin performances at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on March 28 with an official opening set for April 22.

McCartney made his professional stage debut in the role, earning The Stage 2024 Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play and the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer. He will play his final performance in the role in London on November 10.

The director Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin said in a joint statement, “Louis is an astonishing actor, and we are unbelievably proud of the incredible life he has breathed into the role of Henry Creel onstage in the West End. From the moment we first met him, we knew he was special, and we are thrilled that Broadway audiences will have the opportunity to witness his extraordinary performance.”

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Set 24 years before the events of the first season, the show features younger versions of Stranger Things characters James “Jim” Hopper Jr., Joyce Maldonado and Bob Newby (played by David Harbour, Winona Ryder and upcoming Broadway debuter Sean Astin in the series).

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy. And the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by Kate Trefry, a staff writer on the Netflix show, from an original story by Trefry, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. The show had its world premiere in the West End, opening at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17, 2023, where it continues to run. The production won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

In related news, Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink will lead John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway in the spring.