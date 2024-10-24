Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher and the Canine Stars of Left on Tenth Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Left on Tenth, Delia Ephron's memoir-turned-stage play about life's second chances, opened on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 23. Directed by Susan Stroman, Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher lead the cast as Delia and her bashert second husband Peter Rutter, both of whom were on hand for the red-carpet celebration. Kate MacCluggage and Peter Francis James, who round out the four-person ensemble, also joined in the festivities, along with the biggest stars of the evening—Nessa Rose and Charlie.
Check out the red-carpet photos below.