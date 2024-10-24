 Skip to main content
Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher and the Canine Stars of Left on Tenth Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 24, 2024
Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Left on TenthDelia Ephron's memoir-turned-stage play about life's second chances, opened on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 23. Directed by Susan Stroman, Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher lead the cast as Delia and her bashert second husband Peter Rutter, both of whom were on hand for the red-carpet celebration. Kate MacCluggage and Peter Francis James, who round out the four-person ensemble, also joined in the festivities, along with the biggest stars of the evening—Nessa Rose and Charlie. 

Check out the red-carpet photos below. 

Julianna Margulies, who plays Delia Ephron on stage, poses with the real thing
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Kate MacCluggage and Peter Francis James take on a variety of characters in the cast of "Left on Tenth"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman brings some of her tap dance expertise to "Left on Tenth" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Nessa Rose and Charlie dress for their big night
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
