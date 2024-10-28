Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Sets Broadway Venue and Dates

Good Night, and Good Luck, the previously announced Broadway production of the 2005 film, will open at the Winter Garden Theatre in spring 2025. The Winter Garden is currently home to Back to the Future: The Musical, which plays its final performance on January 5, 2025. Previews of Good Night, and Good Luck will begin March 12 ahead of an April 3 opening.

Written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Good Night, and Good Luck will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), with Clooney leading the production in his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow.

A historical drama about 1950s American television news, Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy, particularly related the senator's corrupt anti-communist actions. Clooney directed the film and played Murrow's co-producer Fred W. Friendly opposite David Strathairn as Murrow, Robert Downey Jr. (who also makes his Broadway debut this season in McNEAL) as Joseph Wershba, Patricia Clarkson as Shirley Wershba, Frank Langella as William Paley and Jeff Daniels as Sig Mickelson. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Strathairn).