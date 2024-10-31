Andrew Burnap, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and More Join Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello on Broadway

Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and more will join Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway’s Othello. Directed by Kenny Leon, the production begins performances at the Barrymore Theatre on February 24, 2025 with an official opening set for March 23.

Burnap and Sprawl play Cassio and Emilia, respectively, joining the cast alongside Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and Daniel Pearce as Brabantio. As previously announced, Washington will star as Othello opposite Gyllenhaal as Iago and Molly Osborne as Desdemona.

Burnap won a Tony Award for his performance in The Inheritance. Most recently, he appeared as King Arthur in the 2023 Broadway revival of Camelot. Lopez is currently playing Joe Stoddard in Leon's revival of Our Town and previously performed with Burnap in Camelot as Sir Dinadan. On Broadway, Pearce has been seen in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Machinal. Most recently, he played Polonius in Leon’s production of Hamlet for Shakespeare in the Park. On Broadway, Sprawl has performed in Girl from the North Country, Wicked, A Bronx Tale, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and, most recently, Home.

Othello's creative team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), Mia Neal (hair and wig design) and Claire Warden (intimacy director).

In Shakespeare’s tragedy, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona, plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Kenny Leon's Our Town is currently running at the Barrymore Theatre.