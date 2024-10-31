Annaleigh Ashford and Husband Joe Tapper Welcome Their Second Child

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford and her husband, actor Joe Tapper, welcomed their second child on October 8. The couple shared exclusive photos of their new family of four with People, featuring Ashford and Tapper posing with their eight-year-old son Jack and newborn daughter Lucy Jean Tapper.

"We are so happy to announce that our newest member of the family has made her entrance and Jack is so happy to be a big brother," Ashford and Tapper said to People. "Lucy Jean Tapper. 10/8/24 8 lbs., 4 oz."

Ashford was last seen on Broadway as Mrs. Lovett in the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd, which earned her the third Tony nomination of her career. She was also nominated for her performances as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Essie in You Can't Take It With You, which won her the trophy in 2015. Ashford's other Broadway credits include Wicked, Legally Blonde, Hair, Sylvia and Sunday in the Park With George. She also recently co-produced the off-Broadway production of The White Chip, an autobiographical comedy by Sean Daniels and starring Tapper. Ashford will soon be back on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre in Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love.

Tapper performed alongside Ashford in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It With You and has been seen off-Broadway in A Midsummer Night's Dream (at the Delacorte Theater), Socrates and Manahatta.