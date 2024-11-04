Dates Set for Light Dimming and Memorial Service in Honor of Gavin Creel

A date is set for the dimming of Broadway's marquee lights to honor the memory of Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel, who died on September 30, aged 48. The lights of every Broadway theater will be dimmed for Creel on December 3 at 6:45PM. This follows a community outcry after it was initially announced that the lights of only select theaters would be dimmed.

Creel will also be honored with a memorial celebration at the St. James Theatre on December 2 at 4:00PM. The event will be open to the public.

Creel’s family and friends suggest making donations in Creel’s memory to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

