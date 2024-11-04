 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Dates Set for Light Dimming and Memorial Service in Honor of Gavin Creel

News
by Darryn King • Nov 4, 2024
Gavin Creel
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A date is set for the dimming of Broadway's marquee lights to honor the memory of Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel, who died on September 30, aged 48. The lights of every Broadway theater will be dimmed for Creel on December 3 at 6:45PM. This follows a community outcry after it was initially announced that the lights of only select theaters would be dimmed.

Creel will also be honored with a memorial celebration at the St. James Theatre on December 2 at 4:00PM. The event will be open to the public.

Creel’s family and friends suggest making donations in Creel’s memory to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Read the full Broadway.com obituary here.

Star Files

Gavin Creel

Articles Trending Now

  1. Toast Wicked's 21st Birthday with Mary Kate Morrissey Singing 'The Wizard and I'
  2. Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Sets Broadway Venue and Dates
  3. You Can Take Nicole Scherzinger Out of the Pussycat Dolls, But You Can't Take the Pussycat Doll Out of Norma Desmond
Back to Top