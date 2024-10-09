All Broadway Theaters Will Now Dim Their Lights for Gavin Creel, Maggie Smith and Adrian Bailey

All Broadway theaters will now dim their marquee lights in honor of Gavin Creel, the beloved and Tony-winning actor who died on September 30 at the age of 48 after a brief battle with cancer. The decision follows a public backlash against the initial decision from the Broadway League to only dim the lights at a select group of Broadway theaters.

Theater owners have additionally decided to dim the lights at all Broadway theaters for Maggie Smith and Adrian Bailey, both of whom also died in recent weeks. Lights will be dimmed for Bailey on October 17, while dates for Creel and Smith's dimmings will be scheduled in consultation with their families.

The Shubert and Nederlander organizations, which together control the majority of Broadway's 41 houses, plan to conduct a review of their procedures for these minute-long light dimming ceremonies. There has been collective pushback against light dimming decisions in recent years for a number of artists including Joan Rivers, Marin Mazzie and Hinton Battle.

The recently deceased Ken Page has also been discussed within the theater community as deserving of the honor, though there has been no word from the Broadway League about plans to dim Broadway marquees in his memory.