Meet the Cast of Eureka Day, a Dark Comedy Set Amid a School Vaccine Debate

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 7, 2024
"Eureka Day" playwright Jonathan Spector, Thomas Middleditch, Zoë Chao, Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin and director Anna D. Shapiro

In Jonathan Spector's dark comedy Eureka Daya mumps outbreak rocks a private California elementary school where the powers that be scrimmage over appropriate vaccine policies. Considering the timely topic, you might be surprised to learn that the play had its world premiere in 2018, before the global pandemic brought vaccine debates to the fore. Since then, it's had several regional productions and a starry 2022 run in London, and now comes to Broadway with a Manhattan Theatre Club production directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Beginning previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre November 25 ahead of a December 16 opening, the cast features Zoë Chao, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch. Hear what the company has to say about the play and its heartening demonstration of healthy debate. 

