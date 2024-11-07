 Skip to main content
Michael McKean and More Join Glengarry Glen Ross Broadway Revival

News
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 7, 2024
Michael McKean
(Photo: Manfred Baumann)

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Rossopening at a Broadway theater to be announced in spring 2025. As previously announced, the cast will star Emmy winner Kieran Culkin as Richard Roma, Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk as Shelly Levene and Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr as Dave Moss. Patrick Marber directs.

Academy Award nominee Michael McKean newly joins the cast as George Aaronow, reuniting with Odenkirk, his onscreen brother from the AMC series Better Call Saul. Also joining the cast are Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, Howard W. Overshown as Baylen and John Pirruccello (Barry) in his Broadway debut as James Lingk.

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

Complete casting, dates, full design team and venue will be announced at a later date. 

