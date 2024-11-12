 Skip to main content
Willkommen! Cabaret's Marty Lauter, a.k.a. Marcia Marcia Marcia, to Emcee New Vlog 'Don't Tell Marcia!'

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 12, 2024
Marty Lauter
(Photo: Benji Rivera)

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

For six weeks beginning November 19, Lauter will say willkommen, bienvenue and welcome to the August Wilson Theatre, the Broadway house that’s been transformed into the hedonistic haven of Berlin. They’ll show us the ins and outs of the Kit Kat Club where "life is beautiful—the girls are beautiful—even the orchestra is beautiful!" There may even be some backstage run-ins with current stars Auli’i Cravalho and Adam Lambert, along with other members of the raucous company.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

