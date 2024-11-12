 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Complete Broadway Cast Set for Othello, Led by Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

News
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 12, 2024
Christina Sajous, Ezra Knight, Julee Cerda
(Photos: c/o DKC/O&M; Xanthe Elbrick; Emily Lambert)

The Broadway revival of Othellostarring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, has its complete cast. Directed by Kenny Leon, the production begins performances at the Barrymore Theatre on February 24, 2025 with an official opening set for March 23.

As previously announced, the Broadway company also incldues Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and Daniel Pearce as Brabantio. Rounding out the cast are Neal Bledsoe as The Duke of Venice, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Ezra Knight as Montano, Gene Gillette as Gratiano, Rob Heaps as Ludovico and ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood and swing Abiola Obatolu.

Othello's creative team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), Mia Neal (hair and wig design) and Claire Warden (intimacy director).

In Shakespeare’s tragedy, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona, plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Related Shows

Othello

from $152.32

Star Files

Neal Bledsoe

Andrew Burnap

Julee Cerda

Gene Gillette

Jake Gyllenhaal

Rob Heaps

Ezra Knight

Anthony Michael Lopez

Molly Osborne

Daniel Pearce

Christina Sajous

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Denzel Washington
View All (13)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hell's Kitchen, The Outsiders, Merrily and More Earn Grammy Nominations for Musical Theater Album
  2. Revamped Phantom of the Opera to Embark on North American Tour in 2025
  3. Michael McKean and More Join Glengarry Glen Ross Broadway Revival
Back to Top