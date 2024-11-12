Complete Broadway Cast Set for Othello, Led by Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

The Broadway revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, has its complete cast. Directed by Kenny Leon, the production begins performances at the Barrymore Theatre on February 24, 2025 with an official opening set for March 23.

As previously announced, the Broadway company also incldues Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and Daniel Pearce as Brabantio. Rounding out the cast are Neal Bledsoe as The Duke of Venice, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Ezra Knight as Montano, Gene Gillette as Gratiano, Rob Heaps as Ludovico and ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood and swing Abiola Obatolu.

Othello's creative team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), Mia Neal (hair and wig design) and Claire Warden (intimacy director).

In Shakespeare’s tragedy, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona, plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.