Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for JOB, The Hills of California, Oh, Mary! and More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today, for the first time this season, to confirm the eligibility status of 11 Broadway productions for the 2024-25 season. The productions discussed were: Home; Oh, Mary!; JOB; Once Upon a Mattress; The Roommate; The Hills of California; McNEAL; Yellow Face; Our Town; Left on Tenth; and Romeo + Juliet.

The committee made the following determinations:

Tory Kittles will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Home.

Cole Escola will be considered eligible for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their performance in Oh, Mary! (It is presumed that Escola, who is non-binary, selected the category; in the past, nominees who identity as nonbinary have chosen the category they wish to be nominated in.)

Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective roles in JOB.

Laura Donnelly will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in The Hills of California.

Michael Yeargan (sets) and Jake Barton (sets and projections) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on McNEAL.

Yellow Face will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of Play category. David Henry Hwang will be considered eligible as author.

Jim Parsons will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Thorton Wilder’s Our Town.

Beowulf Boritt (scenic design) and Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Left on Tenth.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-25 season is April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on May 1. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled for June 8, 2025, will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City.