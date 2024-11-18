 Skip to main content
Rejoice with Elton John and the Broadway Cast of Tammy Faye on the Opening-Night Carpet

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 18, 2024
Elton John
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway exulted in the arrival of Tammy Faye. The new biomusical about famous televangelist Tammy Faye Messner (known better by the surname Bakker) had its opening-night celebration on November 14 at the newly renovated Palace Theatre. The carpet boasted the show's stars—Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Jim Bakker) and two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Reverend Jerry Falwell)—along with composer Elton John, who is back on Broadway where he belongs. 

Broadway.com was on the scene to capture the beatific night. Check out highlights and the full gallery below. 

Two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben makes her Broadway debut as Tammy Faye's title televangelist
Michael Cerveris, Katie Brayben and Christian Borle are the leading trio of Tammy Faye
Former Scissor Sisters vocalist Jake Shears is Tammy Faye's lyricist
Tammy Faye composer Elton John is joined on the carpet by his husband David Furnish (right) and Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker's son, Jay Bakker
