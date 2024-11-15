Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Is Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Good Night, and Good Luck, starring two-time Academy Award winner George Clooney, on Broadway. The show begins performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 12, 2025, ahead of an April 3 opening.

The play is based on the 2005 film of the same name. Written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Good Night, and Good Luck will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), with Clooney leading the production in his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow.

In a statement in May, Clooney said, “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to."

A historical drama about 1950s American television news, Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy and the senator's anti-communist witch hunt. Clooney directed the film and played Murrow's co-producer Fred W. Friendly opposite David Strathairn as Murrow, Robert Downey Jr. as Joseph Wershba, Patricia Clarkson as Shirley Wershba, Frank Langella as William Paley and Jeff Daniels as Sig Mickelson. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Strathairn).

