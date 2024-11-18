Nick Kroll Joins Cast of Sketch Comedy All In on Broadway

Nick Kroll has joined the all-star cast of the sketch comedy show All In: Comedy About Love. Performances begin at the Hudson Theatre on December 11 with a rotating cast of four actors leading the show for its 10-week run through February 16, 2025.

Kroll will star in the show from January 14 to February 2, replacing Sam Richardson. Kroll stars in and co-created the Netflix animated series Big Mouth and starred, with John Mulaney, in Oh, Hello on Broadway.

All In: Comedy About Love will be led by Mulaney for the first five weeks alongside Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (December 11-January 12, 2025). Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the cast for the show's final five weeks from January 14 through February 16, 2025, along with Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26), Nick Kroll (January 14-February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2), David Cross (February 4-9), Annaleigh Ashford (February 4-16), Tim Meadows (February 4-16) and Hank Azaria (February 11-16).

Directed by Alex Timbers, All In: Comedy About Love is a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich published in The New Yorker. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with.

As previously announced, the musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including numbers from the album 69 Love Songs.