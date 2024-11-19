The Lord Giveth… Inside the Opening of Elton John’s Tammy Faye on Broadway

The new Elton John musical Tammy Faye, about the mascara-coated televangelist and queer icon, opened at Broadway’s Palace Theatre on November 14. "Tammy was an example of inclusivity," said John. "She forgave people, she embraced people. She had no bias, racism, she welcomed everybody. And the world needs to learn a lesson from that right now."

The Broadway Show was there on opening night to speak with the show’s stars Katie Brayben, Christian Borle and Michael Cerveris, as well as lyricist Jake Shears and director Rupert Goold."There is this woman who genuinely believed in inclusion and love and acceptance and embracing people," said Cerveris of Tammy Faye. "And I think we don't remember it so well at the time, but she was an extraordinarily courageous person.”

Check out the full segment below.

As recently announced, Tammy Faye will play its final Broadway performance on December 8.