Walk to Work with The Outsiders’ Sky Lakota-Lynch, No Longer a Broadway Outsider

In her novel The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton introduces 16-year-old Johnny Cade as a “little dark puppy that has been kicked too many times and is lost in a crowd of strangers.”

When he first arrived in New York City, Sky Lakota-Lynch could relate to that lost, helpless feeling. “When I first came to Broadway, I was unsure of how to navigate the industry,” he told Charlie Cooper on The Broadway Show. “I kind of felt like an outsider and I had to sort of make my own pocket into the industry.”

Lakota-Lynch went on to earn a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Johnny in The Outsiders on Broadway. Walking to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with Cooper, Lakota-Lynch opened up about bringing his full self to the role, onstage dirt, Tony night and more.

