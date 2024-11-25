School Is in Session at Eureka Day; Broadway Performances Begin Tonight

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's dark comedy about a heated vaccine policy debate at a California private school, has its first Broadway performance on November 25. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the production opens December 16 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and runs through January 19, 2025.

The cast of Eureka Day features Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch.

"In many ways, I find the play to be like a period piece because our lives have changed so radically in the last six years," Gray told The Broadway Show. "But the way they are arguing is a wonderful lesson for right now as we are so fractured culturally. I wish people were listening that well. I wish people were arguing with that much love and respect."

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal; costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos; lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever; original music and sound design by Drama Desk Award nominees Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen; and projection design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali. Ann C. James serves as the intimacy and sensitivity coordinator and Gigi Buffington is the vocal coach.