Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize Winner, English, Completes Broadway Casting

Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe and Pooya Mohseni in "English" at the Linda Gross Theater (Photo: Ahron R. Foster)

The cast of the off-Broadway world premiere of the Pulitzer-winning play English by Sanaz Toossi will reprise their roles on Broadway. The play begins preview performances at the Todd Haimes Theatre on January 3, 2025, with an official opening set for January 23. The limited engagement will run through March 2.

The cast features Tala Ashe as Elham, Ava Lalezarzadeh as Goli, Pooya Mohseni as Roya, Marjan Neshat as Marjan and Hadi Tabbal as Omid. All cast members will be making their Broadway debuts. Knud Adams directs.

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

The creative team for English includes Marsha Ginsberg (set design), Enver Chakartash (costume design), Reza Behjat (lighting design) and Sinan Refik Zafar (sound design).

A co-production between Roundabout Theatre Company and Atlantic Theater Company, English premiered in 2022.