Swoon Over Moulin Rouge! Stars John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer's Performance of 'Come What May'

John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer have both visited the Broadway.com studio before—Cardoza as The Notebook's Young Noah and Pfeiffer as Evita's Eva Perón. For their return trip, they've joined forces as Moulin Rouge!'s Christian and Satine, the romantic leads of Broadway's "spectacular" musical love story.

Fans of the original Baz Luhrmann film will likely remember Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman's rendition of the ballad "Come What May." If Cardoza and Pfeiffer's live version doesn't convince you to revisit the story at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, nothing will.