 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Swoon Over Moulin Rouge! Stars John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer's Performance of 'Come What May'

Club Broadway.com
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 27, 2024
Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer have both visited the Broadway.com studio before—Cardoza as The Notebook's Young Noah and Pfeiffer as Evita's Eva Perón. For their return trip, they've joined forces as Moulin Rouge!'s Christian and Satine, the romantic leads of Broadway's "spectacular" musical love story.

Fans of the original Baz Luhrmann film will likely remember Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman's rendition of the ballad "Come What May." If Cardoza and Pfeiffer's live version doesn't convince you to revisit the story at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, nothing will. 

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $68.36

Star Files

John Cardoza

Solea Pfeiffer

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Stars of Broadway's Swept Away Make Waves in Our Exclusive Opening-Night Portraits
  2. See Sutton Foster Become Once Upon a Mattress' Winnifred, Maid of the Mire
  3. Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Michelle Williams and More Serve Perfection at the Broadway Opening of Death Becomes Her
Back to Top