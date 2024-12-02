Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace to Star as Emcee and Sally Bowles in London Production of Cabaret

Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will star as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at London’s Playhouse Theatre. Porter and Wallace join Rebecca Frecknall's award-winning revival from January 28 through May 24, 2025. They take on the roles originated in London by Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The production's Broadway transfer currently stars Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho.

Porter is an actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. On Broadway, he originated the role of Lola in Kinky Boots, winning a Tony for his performance. His other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon and Five Guys Named Moe. His television credits include Pose (Emmy) and American Horror Story.

Wallace recently starred as Miss Adelaide in the hit London production of Guys and Dolls, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She also played Ado Annie in Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.

The London cast of Cabaret additionally features Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. Vivien Parry joins the cast on January 27, 2025, returning to the role of Fraulein Schneider, having played the part in 2022. The production recently celebrated 1,000 performances in London.