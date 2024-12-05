 Skip to main content
Go Backstage at the Barrymore Theatre with Our Town’s Julie Halston

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 5, 2024
Julie Halston

Julie Halston, who plays Grover’s Corners' delightfully gossipy Mrs. Soames in the current Broadway revival of Our Town, welcomed The Broadway Show behind the scenes of the production.

Featured on the tour: the paraphernalia of the Our Town cast and crew puzzle club, a sample of Katie HolmesOur Town-inspired artwork and the spot where Halston and Jim Parsons exchange notes on the audience. Plus, some historical tidbits about playwright Thornton Wilder and the history of the Barrymore Theatre.

“It’s one of my favorite things to sign into a Broadway show,” said Halston.

Check out the full segment below.

