The Office Star Rainn Wilson and More Join Encores! Urinetown

Complete casting is set for the upcoming Encores! production of Urinetown, running at New York City Center from February 5 through 16, 2025.

The Office's Rainn Wilson will play Caldwell B. Cladwell, the villainous president and CEO of Urine Good Company. Prior to his work on the NBC mockumentary-sitcom, Wilson appeared on Broadway in The Tempest (1995) and London Assurance (1997). He is currently performing in Waiting for Godot at the Geffen Playhouse.

Wilson joins previously announced cast members Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Taran Killam (Officer Lockstock), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise) and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell). Completing the company are Jenni Barber (Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Greg Hildreth (Officer Barrel), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (Robby the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong) and John Yi (Tiny Tom).

Directed by Teddy Bergman, Urinetown features choreography by Mayte Natalio and Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! Orchestra. The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

Urinetown is set in a dystopian city on the brink of dehydration where all citizens must pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. The show features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis and a book by Kotis.