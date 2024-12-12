Jessica Vosk Is Fallin' into the Alicia Keys Musical Hell's Kitchen Tonight

Jessica Vosk will make her debut in the role of Jersey in the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen on December 12. She replaces the show's original Tony-nominated star Shoshana Bean, who played her final performance on December 1. (Standby Donna Vivino performed the role from December 3 through 11.)

As Jersey—the mother of Ali, a rebellious teen played by Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon—Vosk will perform the numbers "Seventeen," "Teenage Love Affair," "Heartburn," "Love Looks Better," "Fallin'" and more.

Vosk, best known for her 2018-19 turn as Elphaba in Wicked, has also been seen on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof. She recently starred as Jenna in a production of Waitress at the Muny a played Cee Cee in the international premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary.

In addition to Moon, the cast of Hell's Kitchen currently features Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. Moon plays Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.