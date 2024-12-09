Tony Winner Danya Taymor to Direct American Premiere of Queer High-School Comedy Trophy Boys

Danya Taymor, the Tony Award-winning director of The Outsiders, will direct the U.S. premiere of the queer high-school comedy Trophy Boys. The play will begin previews on June 5, 2025, with an opening night set for June 24, and run through July 13 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

Trophy Boys is written by and features Australian playwright-actor Emmanuelle Mattana as part of the cast.

“Feminism has failed women.” That is the prompt given to the debate team of an elite all-boys prep school one hour before the final match of their high school careers. As they develop compelling arguments to demolish their sister school, a "rumor" leaks about their team that threatens to blow up everything they have worked for. What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.

In multiple sold-out runs in Australia, Trophy Boys was performed by an all-female and non-binary cast. Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Taymor will direct another play in spring 2025 centering on bookish and aggressive adolescents. In John Proctor is the Villain, an English class discusses Arthur Miller’s The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed and a few school scandals. Sadie Sink will star in the production at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

Earlier this year, Taymor spoke about the power of theater for young people during a panel at the Student & Youth Travel Association (SYTA) annual conference.