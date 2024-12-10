Olivier Award Winner and Tony Nominee Andy Karl to Join Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl is headed to the Moulin Rouge! Karl will join the Broadway production in the role of the Duke of Monroth for a limited engagement. Karl takes over the role from David Harris, who plays his final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 26, 2025. Karl will play a limited engagement from January 28 through July 20, with Harris set to return on July 22.

Additionally, Samantha Dodemaide will make her Broadway debut in the role of Nini, replacing Sophie Carmen-Jones. Dodemaide will also begin performances on January 28.

Karl received Tony nominations for his work in Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day. He currently stars in Teeth off-Broadway. Dodemaide created the role of Nini in the Australian company of Moulin Rouge! Her other stage credits include The Wizard of Oz and Evita.

Moulin Rouge! currently stars John Cardoza as Christian, Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago. Boy George will play Harold Zidler for a limited run, from March 18 to May 25.

Moulin Rouge! is a theatrical remake of Baz Luhrmann’s musical film, mashing up more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The show is directed by Alex Timbers.