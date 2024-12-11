Swept Away Will Perform on Broadway for Two Additional Weeks in Response to Audience Demand

The Avett Brothers-scored musical Swept Away has added two more weeks to its run at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. The musical previously announced that it would play its final performance on December 15, but will now run through December 29 due to a surge in ticket sales that followed its closing announcement.

Stark Sands, one of the show's stars, made an announcement from the stage following the December 10 performance: “The story we tell is about the will to survive against incredible odds. Last week it was announced that Swept Away would be closing and then, something happened. We came to work the next day, and we walked out to a completely sold-out house. And then the next day it happened again and then it happened again…I’ve never seen it before; we’ve never felt this…So I am pleased to announce that Swept Away will be extending for two more weeks. The run is now going until December 29.”

Including Avett Brothers songs such as “No Hard Feelings,” “Murder in the City” and “Ain’t No Man,” Swept Away is a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. The production stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall. It is partly inspired by the Avett Brothers’ 2004 concept album Mignonette—itself inspired by the story of the 1884 shipwreck of that name—with a book by John Logan, direction by Michael Mayer and choreography by David Neumann.

Swept Away will have played 48 regular performances and 20 previews at the time of its newly announced closing date. The production opened at the Longacre Theatre November 19.