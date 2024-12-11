All In Star Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Death Becomes Her Divas and More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal gets acquainted with Broadway's newest arrivals and looks back at some old favorites. See what's on tap in the latest episode.

Catch up with Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as she sits down with host Fadal to discuss her Broadway return in All In: Comedy About Love.

Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play English is coming to Broadway in January. Meet the company before they begin performances at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, the leading ladies of Death Becomes Her, have a chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. Find out everything you need to know about Broadway's favorite frenemies.

Get to know Helen J Shen, half of the romantic pair at the center of Broadway's futuristic romcom Maybe Happy Ending.

The Hills of California playwright Jez Butterworth and leading lady Laura Donnelly dig into the haunting family play with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens. Don't miss your chance to see the Broadway production before it closes December 22.

While the world has Wicked fever, look back at correspondent Perry Sook's visit to the Gershwin Theatre to meet Saori Yokoo, the stage manager that keeps Wicked in flight.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, December 11 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.