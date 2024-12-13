 Skip to main content
The Broadway Revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Succession’s Kieran Culkin, Is Now on Sale

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 13, 2024
Kieran Culkin in "Succession"
(Still: HBO)

The Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk, is now on sale. The drama, directed by Patrick Marber, will begin performances at Broadway's Palace Theatre on March 10, 2025 and officially open on March 31. 

As previously announced, Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Culkin will play Richard Roma with Emmy winner Odenkirk as Shelly Levene, Oscar nominee Michael McKean as George Aaronow, Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr as Dave Moss, Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, Howard W. Overshown as Baylen and John Pirruccello as James Lingk. 

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

