Don't Tell Marcia! with Cabaret’s Marty Lauter, Episode 5: Meet the Prologue Company!

Don't Tell Marcia!
by Hayley Levitt • Dec 17, 2024
Deja McNair-Kyles and Marty Lauter

Marty Lauter, known to many a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan as Marcia Marcia Marcia, is making their Broadway debut as Kit Kat Club dancer Victor in the revival of Cabaret. On occasion, you can also see Lauter perform as the production’s Emcee, but on Broadway.com, they are our full-time host, taking fans behind the scenes with the new vlog Don't Tell Marcia!

For episode five, it's all about the prologue. Anyone who's visited the Kit Kat Club (the transformed August Wilson Theatre) knows the show starts well ahead of the first down beat. Prologue dancers and instrumentalists occupy every corner of the space, immersing you in Cabaret's debaucherous environment and offering a kind of free-wheeling performance Broadway rarely gets to see. See Lauter visit with the artists delivering this unique experience every night and find out what's not to be missed. 

The final episode of Don't Tell Marcia! will be released next Tuesday, December 24. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

