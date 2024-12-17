 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Celebrate Opening Night with the Stars of Eureka Day, Broadway's Infectious New Comedy

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 17, 2024
Thomas Middleditch, Amber Gray, Bill Irwin, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz and Jessica Hecht in "Eureka Day"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, an ensemble comedy about a California private school's scramble to respond to a mumps outbreak, celebrated its Broadway opening on December 16 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, the cast features Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch as the school's Executive Committee—a collection of parents and educators trying to make the right decisions for their children and their community. 

"It's an unbelievably relevant, topical play," Yakura-Kurtz said to The Broadway Show. "At its heart, [it] helps us explore, 'How can you find a way forward together and continue to respect people when you have very different points of view?'" 

Hear from the rest of the stars in the full video below. 

Related Shows

Eureka Day

from $53.16

Star Files

Amber Gray

Jessica Hecht

Bill Irwin

Thomas Middleditch

Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Maybe Happy Ending to Release Broadway Cast Recording in Spring 2025
  2. 'Tis the Season to Celebrate Cult of Love's Broadway Opening with Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley and More
  3. Amy Powers, Sunset Boulevard's Original Lyricist, Speaks: 'It Changed the Entire Course of My Life'
Back to Top